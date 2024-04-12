Detective series Bergerac confirmed for return featuring Jersey locations

Detective series Bergerac will be returning to its original setting of Jersey but “with a contemporary twist”, UKTV has announced.

A new series has been commissioned with six episodes being filmed over the summer.

The original show starring John Nettles ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991.

The series followed Jim Bergerac, a fictional detective working in Jersey.

Talks are still ongoing with the island's government regarding whether there will be any public funding.

The Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: “Government officers have been working closely with Visit Jersey and industry experts to assess the Bergerac project and its potential for an investment of significant amounts of public money.

"This work is ongoing but we are pleased to see that the producers and TV channel have announced today that they are committed to producing the Bergerac remake."

ITV News understands that there is likely to be some financial support from the government but the political will is for it to be 'at the right level'.

The series will be available for streaming on UKTV Play and air on Drama next year.

Casting for the new series is yet to be announced.

However, UKTV has said: "Our mission was always to respect the show’s history and legacy while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience".

