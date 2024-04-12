A man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following the deaths of Dean Lowe (48) and his 11-year-old son Charlie in Jersey last summer.Appearing at the Royal Court today (12 April 2024), Dylan John Pounds also pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Pounds did enter a guilty plea for failing to report an incident on Rue de Fauvic in Grouville on 5 August 2023.

Dylan John Pounds arriving at Jersey's Royal Court. Credit: ITV NEWS CHANNEL

The 29-year-old also admitted to possessing a controlled drug (one count).In a separate indictment containing two charges, he also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.Pounds has been remanded in custody and will go on trial 21 October 2024.His trial is expected to last eight days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...