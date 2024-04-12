Neglect by midwives at Jersey Hospital contributed to the death of a baby who was just 33 days old, an inquest has found.

Amelia Clyde-Smith died due to a lack of oxygen in September 2018.

The inquest into her death concluded on Friday after a five-day hearing at International House, St Helier.

Coroner Bridget Dolan KC told the inquest there were gross failings of basic care during her mother's labour.

"Amelia had suffered acute hypoxia around the time of her birth due to failures in the maternity care provided to her mother," Ms Dolan said.

"There had been a number of shortcomings in the management of the labour and unwarranted delay in Amelia's delivery."

In response, Chris Bown, Chief Officer of Health and Community Services, said: “Bridget Dolan KC's findings at the end of the inquest into the death of Amelia Clyde-Smith have again highlighted that there were serious shortcomings in her care.

“Once more we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Amelia’s parents and to apologise unreservedly for these failings. We are deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that Amelia, her parents and her wider family went through.

“Amelia died almost six years ago, and the Government of Jersey accepted liability for her death some time ago. Since Amelia’s death in 2018 we have made significant improvements to maternity care in Jersey.

“We will now carefully review the Coroner’s findings and will ensure that if any further action or learning is required this will be properly investigated and addressed.”

