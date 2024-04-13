An art charity in Jersey is looking for mural artists to take part in a new community project.

ArtHouse Jersey has launched 'Art in the Arches' and wants to commission up to six artists to help design and produce a number of murals in the arches at Elizabeth Marina.

The theme of the artwork must be centred around water and Jersey's relationship with it.

Tom Dingle is the Director of ArtHouse Jersey and says they're excited to announce the project:

"We’ve long considered the configuration of Elizabeth Marina to have great potential for artistic expression.

"It’s our hope the art breathes new life into this area and shines a fresh and vibrant light on a walkway already loved by islanders.”

It's hoped each artwork will cover at least three of the arches - known as a triptych.

A number of workshops will be held in May and June in the lead up the final murals being painted in July.

Artists who are interested in taking part can visit the ArtHouse Jersey website. The deadline to submit interest is Monday 6 May.