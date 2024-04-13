An exhibition showcasing the achievements of Guernsey women takes place at the museum at Candie Gardens this weekend (13th & 14th April).

The special event titled 'Herstory Fest' shines a light on the lives of local women who served as nurses during the First World War to those who feature in the 'Notable Women of Guernsey' exhibition.

Miffy Lane is the museum's Access and Learning Manager and says the museum is the best place for the exhibition: "With the ‘Notable Women of Guernsey’ foyer display and Guernsey Arts presenting Linda Martorella’s exhibition ‘Entanglement’, Candie is the perfect back drop for such an exploration and celebration of local women’s lives, achievements, experiences, minds, spirit and form."

In addition, visitors can handle historic objects from the museum's collection and watch films and movies featuring local women in the Frossard Theatre.

There is also the opportunity to hear the stories of notable women through live performances by the Guernsey History in Action Company.

The museum is open between 10am and 5pm, on both Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free to islanders who hold a Discovery Pass.