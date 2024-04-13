Islanders in Jersey are being reminded to check tide times before heading out to coastal areas.

It comes as the Jersey Coastguard and the States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service have been called out to rescue 13 people in the last four weeks.

Areas of note include: Elizabeth Castle, Green island and the south-east coast.

Coastguard Dan Downey said: "Jersey has one of the largest tidal ranges in the world, more than 12 metres on spring tides.

"On the south-east coast the incoming tide moves extremely fast and can resemble a fast-flowing white water rapid.

"We were pleased to see just 13 people cut off by the tide last year rather than 23 in 2022, but the figures so far this year are worrying.

" We coordinate an excellent array of search and rescue assets who can get to the danger areas quickly, but we want people to take a little more care and prepare themselves before heading to the coast areas."

So far this year, a total of 19 people have been involved in incidents.

Information on the best times to visit Elizabeth Castle can be found on the Ports of Jersey website.

The walk to the castle is around 1km and the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service advise to leave 15 minutes to make the journey back to land.

