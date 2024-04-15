Jersey's government has set aside nearly £320,000 to improve facilities at the Les Quennevais skatepark.

The popular venue opened in February 2023 after years of discussions and delays.

It cost £1.9 million to build and has been credited with a rise in the number of people taking part in urban sports.

When asked by Deputy Inna Gardiner in a written question whether there would be government funding for further improvements to the park, Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan said: "In 2024, £310k was allocated for capital improvements to the Pavilion, covering enhancements to welfare facilities and floodlight installations.

"Additionally, a revenue budget of £9,500 is in place for the facility's operational needs."

The minister was also asked whether there would be extra safety signs.

Deputy Jehan explained existing information boards in the park already go beyond official guidance and that protective equipment such as helmets and wrist guards are "strongly recommended".

He added: "The skatepark is not supervised so as operators we are unable to enforce the wearing of helmets, but it's important to note that the majority of users choose to wear helmets."

It comes as a mother in Jersey is calling for helmets to be made compulsory for anyone aged 13 and under whilst they are riding skateboards, scooters or rollerblading after her son was killed in a skateboarding accident in the United States.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...