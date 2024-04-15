It will soon be illegal to rent out a home in Jersey without a licence.

A landmark new scheme requiring all landlords to apply for the permit will open online on Wednesday 1 May as part of work to improve the overall standards of rental accommodation on the island.

A licence will cost £60 per home and last for two years.

There will be a three-month grace period when properties do not need to be inspected to be issued with a permit.

It will become mandatory from Thursday 1 August, after which checks may be needed before a licence is issued.

The change was first proposed by Jersey's former Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, and approved by States' members in November 2023.

It is hoped the scheme will give officials better information about which properties are being rented and who to work with when improvements are needed.

Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, explained: "The online licence application process is being streamlined to be as straightforward as possible, and I don't see it as being a massive burden for landlords to complete.

"This is about the health and safety of tenants and ensuring the homes islanders live in meet certain standards.

"We know there are many good landlords in Jersey, but there are also too many tenants having to live in mouldy properties, or perhaps homes where the fire alarm doesn’t work, or where the staircases simply aren't safe to climb."

A series of information events are being held in parish halls between Tuesday 23 and Thursday 25 April 2024.

More guidance can also be found on the government's website.

