A man has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison by Guernsey's Royal Court for cannabis supply and failing to declare a large amount of cash.

Darren El Mettouri was found to have 829 grams of the Class B drug in his home when customs officers carried out a search warrant.

Officials say the seizure has an estimated local street value of up to £41,465.

Investigators later discovered that Mr El Mettouri had been involved in the supply of approximately 900 grams of cannabis between 2022 and May 2023.

Mr El Mettouri also travelled by private boat from Guernsey to Jersey in May 2023 and failed to declare on either island that he was carrying £16,500 in cash - the legal limit without paperwork is £9,999.

Bailiwick Law Enforcement thanked Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service for its close cooperation in this case.

