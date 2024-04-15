Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout does her bit to protect endangered creatures in Guernsey

Guernsey residents and visitors will start seeing red flags along the island's south coastal path to signify the nests of a declining ant species.

During the spring, black-backed meadow ants - scientifically known as Formica pratensis - nest in the grassland and heathland of the island's cliff faces.

However, they can easily be overlooked and be put in danger by passers-by and strimmers.

Julie Davis from La Société Guernesiaise has taken it upon herself to mark ant nests for the past seven years.

She believes these specific ants can only be found in Guernsey and are extinct in the UK.

Julie added: "The ants do like to nest right on the side of the path so to keep them safe we mark them out."

Julie Davies says: "They are important because as far as I know, these are the only ones in the Channel Islands and are extinct in the UK." Credit: ITV Channel

One of these nests can be home to more than 60,000 ants, most of which are female workers.

Despite the large numbers, Guernsey has seen a 42% decline in numbers in 30 years.

Julie explained: "A lot of people think ants are a pest if they get in your house but they are important; they're part of Guernsey's biodiversity and they need to be looked after.

"As David Attenborough says, these species have as much right to be on this planet as we do so we all need to do our bit."