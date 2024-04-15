French runner Guillaume Ruel has broken the Guernsey Marathon record.

He completed the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 29 seconds, beating the previous quickest time by nearly four minutes.

After crossing the finish line, Guillaume said: "The record was in my mind today because I came to Guernsey for the win and the record. I think this marathon is the most beautiful I've run, along with Jersey."

The event continues to grow in popularity with more than 700 runners taking part this year, a record number.

The quickest woman was Guernsey's Lindsay Sword whose achievements were made even more impressive by the fact she was racing in her first marathon.

Lindsay explained: "Honestly I'm just happy to have even finished the marathon. I'm really over the moon."

Her boyfriend Ethan Woodhead was the fastest Guernsey male runner and third quickest overall.

He said: "It's a proud moment, I'm so happy right now. It's great for both of us to be on the podium."

Runners travelled far and wide to be involved with participants from as far as Finland and the United States of America.

