Guernsey Police say they are cracking down on "totally unacceptable" drink driving with one motorist testing three times over the limit.

The 44-year-old man was charged by officers after recording an alcohol level of 104mcg - the legal limit is 35mcg.

Two other drivers were also arrested last weekend as part of the police's spring drink drive operation which has been running from the start of April.

Since then they have stopped more than 80 vehicles and made a total of eight arrests.

In a statement, the force said: "Everyone in the community knows that drink driving is totally unacceptable.

"Our message to the people who think they can get away with this reckless act is our officers will stop you, you will face court, and you could face prison."

