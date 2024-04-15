Play Brightcove video

Watch as the garage is broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police have shared CCTV footage showing a burglary that took place at a Guernsey garage in the early hours of Sunday morning (14 April).

A man entered Doyle Motors just after 1am and stole scratch cards and cigarettes while another man stayed outside and appeared to act as a lookout, officials said.

Officers would like to talk to anyone with information, home CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with their investigation.

They are also keen to speak to two men who were in the area at the time and are described as being 16-35 years old, wearing casual clothing, trainers, a hoody top or a cap, and carrying a bag.

Guernsey Police can be contacted by calling 01481 222222 or details can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Local people are warned to be cautious if someone tries to sell them cigarettes or scratch cards directly as they may be stolen goods.

