COVID-19 vaccines are available at Jersey GP surgeries for the first time.

Anyone eligible for a spring booster dose can book a free appointment from Tuesday 16 April until mid-June.

The affected groups are those aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older people and anyone aged six months and over with a weakened immune system.

More information, including a list of participating surgeries, can be found at gov.je/SpringBooster

Care home residents will be vaccinated where they reside and c hildren with a weakened immune system will be offered the dose by the Public Health Immunisations Team.

Jersey's government hopes these changes will make it easier for islanders to protect themselves from serious illness if they catch the virus.

The announcement follows similar spring booster programmes in Guernsey and the UK.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...