A Jersey farming family say they are "really saddened" after their produce was allegedly stolen from a new honesty box.

Carré Farms had only set up the stall next to a bus stop on La Grande Route De Saint Lawrence at the weekend.

Like many across the island, it is unmanned and open 24/7, relying on customers' goodwill to pay for products by putting money in an honesty box.

Posting on Facebook, Carré Farms said: "We added a new honesty hut to make our potatoes more accessible for all islanders, so it really saddens us that we have had nine bags taken over two days without being paid for.

"Please remember to pay for what you take. We work extremely hard and find things like this very disheartening."

The new honesty hut in St Lawrence. Credit: Carré Farms

The Carré's have been farming across three generations in Jersey since 1978 and many have reacted with anger to the news on social media.

Anita Mackenzie wrote: "This is not the Jersey I grew up in! To steal from someone who works hard to bring us fresh produce is disgraceful. Hope they're ashamed of themselves!"

Sue Davey added: "Disgusting. Never had this years ago in Jersey, you work hard enough without people stealing from you."

Allie Logan said: "So sad to read this, I hope they are just genuine absent-minded mistakes and that the few don't ruin the pleasure of honesty huts for the majority of us who pay for what we take."

