Moves to decriminalise recreational cannabis use in Jersey could soon take a major step forward.

Deputy Tom Coles is drawing up a proposal that would, if voted through, pave the way to allow islanders to take the Class B drug in small amounts for personal consumption without being arrested.

Any change to the law is likely to take years but momentum is building with other countries such as Germany recently relaxing cannabis rules.

What is the current law in Jersey?

Possessing, selling and buying cannabis is illegal. However, the States recently voted for repeat offenders with small amounts for personal use to be sent to their parish hall to be dealt with, rather than going through the courts.

What does decriminalising mean?

Decriminalising cannabis for personal use is not the same as legalisation. It means that people found with small amounts for themselves would not be charged by the police. However, cannabis would still be illegal and places would not be allowed to sell it.

Is this different from medicinal cannabis?

Yes, cannabis can already be legally prescribed in Jersey for medicinal purposes such as dealing with chronic pain. The Government also gave out its first licences for the commercial cultivation of medicinal cannabis in early 2021, hoping to take advantage of the growing European export market.

How does Jersey law on cannabis compare to other places in the British Isles?

In the UK and Jersey, possessing a Class B drug such as cannabis carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine. There have been political discussions about decriminalisation in other places such as the Isle of Man.

In 2021, Guernsey's former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier called for officials across the Channel Islands to "recognise the reality and follow other jurisdictions to move to a position where they can regulate, tax and license it".

There does seem to be some political will behind decriminalising cannabis in Jersey.

Deputy Tom Coles may be able to count on the support of Health Minister Tom Binet who has been quoted as saying a softer stance "would make a lot of sense".

Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham also said he would not be against it, provided there is enough evidence to support the move.

Jersey is further down the road than Guernsey but it is still early days and other politicians are opposed to any changes in the law.

We should have a clearer idea when it is debated later this year.

