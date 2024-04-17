Actor Louise Jameson says she would welcome a return to Bergerac after starring in the original series that aired in the 1980s and early 1990s.

It comes as the popular Jersey-based crime drama is set to be revived with broadcaster UKTV commissioning six episodes that will be filmed this summer.

Louise said: "I'm absolutely thrilled, it's such family and feel-good viewing. It just ticks all the boxes.

"I was a single mum with two kids and it scooped me up and gave me a bungalow by the sea for four years.

"I feel incredibly blessed that Bergerac came into my life."

Louise Jameson joined John Nettles and other Bergerac cast members for a reunion in Jersey in 2011. Credit: ITV Channel

Louise played Susan Young, the girlfriend of the show's main character Detective Sergeant Jim Bergerac, but she met an untimely end by dying in a bus crash at the start of season eight.

The actor is currently in Emmerdale having starred in many series such as Doctor Who and Eastenders and says she would be very keen to rejoin Bergerac.

Louise explained: "I'd be there in a nanosecond but they put me in a body bag so I couldn't come back as Susan Young but I could be a great-grandmother or something."

All nine series of Bergerac plus seasonal specials can be watched on demand on ITVX.

