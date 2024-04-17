The Chief Executive of Herm Island Craig Senior will be stepping down by the end of 2024 for family reasons after seven years in the top job.

He told ITV News: "I had a brief when I arrived, I was asked to make a change. The change was needed as the island was struggling.

"As a leader and a CEO you don't always have the pleasure of making popular decisions. But all the changes were agreed by the Board of Directors and I fronted up, at least I was upfront and honest about that. But if you're a leader, not all your decisions are popular."

In a statement on social media, Craig added: "After careful thought and consideration, I have concluded that the time is right for me to move on from this paradise island and pursue new challenges and opportunities.

"More importantly, as our children reach secondary school age, to provide them with easy access to a local secondary school, without the necessity of a daily, often weather-affected ferry commute.

"We will certainly look back on our years in Herm with sincere gratitude, love, and respect."

John Singer, Chairman of Herm, said: "The entire Herm team and I would like to thank Craig for his unswerving commitment to the island during his tenure as CEO and wish him and his family success for the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...