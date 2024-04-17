Guernsey entrepreneur secures investment on BBC's 'Dragons' Den'

A Guernsey entrepreneur has secured investment from BBC Dragons' Den star Sara Davies.

Flinty Bane wanted to create a business during the first lockdown in 2020.

Four years later, she appeared alongside her business partner Ben Barter on the BBC show.

The two friends were looking for a £50,000 investment for 5% of their business, which had created a skin-care and beauty price comparison app, SKIN.

Dragon investor Sara Davies offered the money for a 10% share of the company, which Flinty and Ben accepted.

Flinty explained the show was an "exciting" and "nerve-wracking" experience.

She said: "We do have plenty of experience pitching for investment - but presenting to a row of high-profile investors on TV is a totally different ball game.

"I was delighted when Sara joined the show [...] with Sara's backing, there's no stopping us."