Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has confirmed that the island will submit a bid to host the NatWest Island Games in 2035.

The biennial multi-sports competition, which attracts thousands of visiting athletes and support staff from across the globe, was last held in Jersey in 2015.

The island's Infrastructure Minister, Constable Andy Jehan, said: "The Council of Ministers last week agreed for us to write to the Island Games to express an interest in hosting the games in 2035.

"There's a huge amount of work to do between now and a formal bid, but I'm delighted to have taken the first steps."

Lucy O'Sullivan competed as an archer when Jersey last hosted the games.

She explained: "There's just something particularly special about being at home.

"Even things like walking into the Royal Yacht after with your medals after the closing ceremony and everyone in Jersey cheering and clapping for Jersey's own - there was just something really unique and special about that."

The Infrastructure Minister hopes that hosting the event could help boost investment in sporting facilities across Jersey.

Guernsey, who hosted the games in 2023, saw their visitor levels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels during that year, which some travel bosses attributed to the Island games.

Jon Marley, Chairman of the Guernsey Island Games Association, explained: "All of the hotels were full for that week of July [but] it's bringing the community together that's the main thing."