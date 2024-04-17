Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Rory O'Regan looks at the pros and cons of a potential wind farm

Politicians in Jersey have voted overwhelmingly to explore the opportunities for building a wind farm around ten miles southwest of Corbière .

States Members voted 40-1 to support the scheme.

It means the Council of Ministers now has permission to start conversations with stakeholders about the plans for a wind farm which would be capable of powering the entire island, while also generating an estimated £250m a year for the economy.

Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, told ITV News: "Let's see what the art of the possible is and come back with more detailed proposals at some time in the future."

Deputy Max Andrews of St Helier North was the only politician to vote against the idea.

He explained: "There's not been enough mention of the risks. Also if they're looking to export energy to Europe, you need to look at exchange rates and there was no mention of that in the proposition we were being asked to vote on."

It is thought the wind farm would create around 900 new jobs during the construction phase and more than 120 after that.

Former Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said: "It's economic development without needing new fields for building, it's a future beyond finance for our children, it's support for jobs and it's greater energy security."

The government will report back to the States Assembly with more detailed proposals later this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...