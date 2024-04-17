Police are asking for the public's help to apprehend a man they describe as a "serial fraudster".

The States of Jersey force say David Greaves, 41, is wanted for "numerous frauds" committed against local businesses and people over three years.

Greaves left the island in 2019 and although his exact whereabouts are currently unknown, officers believe he may be working and living in Europe.

They add all possible lines of enquiry have been followed without success.

Greaves is described as 6ft 2in tall and heavy set, although his build could have changed in recent years.

Police added: " Greaves is a serial fraudster and will no doubt be committing further offences wherever he is now. We would like to bring him back to Jersey to face justice."

Anyone with information can call the force on 01534 612962 or email hello@jersey.police.je - reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers.

