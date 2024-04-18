People in Jersey are being invited to help shape how health and care services are regulated.

The Jersey Care Commission expects to expand its remit next year, covering the hospital, ambulance, and government mental health services.

A new consultation will ask islanders to have their say on the Commission implementing a single assessment framework for Jersey.

The framework is a core set of standards which health and care providers must comply with to meet the expectations of healthcare users.

The framework also aims to standardise how providers are assessed on the island.

The Jersey Care Commission has worked with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to develop the Standards of Jersey.

T he CQC has recently put into force a single assessment framework for health and social care providers across England.

Inspectors will follow five guiding principles to review a service: whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

There will be no change to how existing providers already registered with the Commission will be reviewed.

The Jersey Care Commission has said: "This proposed change will enable the Commission to provide independent assurance, promote best practices and improve health and social care outcomes for the people of Jersey."

Jersey residents will have until Friday 31 May to submit their thoughts.