Vandals have caused more than £7,000 worth of damage to the Pat Merriman Peace Garden in Guernsey.

Les Cotils, a charity which maintains the area, says there have been a series of attacks in recent weeks.

It adds it will now have to install CCTV, diverting funds which would have otherwise been spent on community projects.

For example, £7,000 could fund the charity's free fruit in schools programme for 18 months.

The vandalism includes arson, tree damage, walkway spindles being kicked out and granite pushed into the pond disturbing wildlife.

Fiona Naftel, Managing Director at Les Cotils, told ITV News: "Why would you do it? It's tucked away, it's not causing any harm to anybody, it's giving people pleasure - what are you thinking of?"

Erin Adkins, Joint Head of Operations, added: "It's really upsetting. It's frustrating.

"As part of my job, I look after the gardening team and we have a dedicated member to the peace garden who is absolutely devastated."

The garden was created in 2022 by local architect Andrew Dyke and Chelsea gold medal-winning landscape artist Steve Welch.

It was designed to be a safe outdoor space, particularly for those suffering from physical or mental ill health.

