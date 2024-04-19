A Jersey artist best known for his caricatures and children's book illustrations has avoided jail after making indecent images of minors.

Edward John Blampied possessed more than 560 pornographic images, mostly of girls aged between 3 and 16 years old.

He was ordered to carry out 312 hours of community service and fined £2,000.

The 47-year-old claimed he was looking at explicit images to relieve his OCD and anxiety.

Blampied created illustrations of many Jersey businesses. Credit: ITV Channel

Alongside community service, Blampied was given a two-year probation order with conditions for attending courses, including a National Organisation for the Treatment of Abusers programme that will last 18 months.

He was also referred for talking therapies and a psychological assessment.

In total, Blampied downloaded 568 indecent images, 44 of which were Category A - the most serious type.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...