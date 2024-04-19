Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout has been finding out why Jenny and David are taking on the challenge

A father and daughter from Guernsey are taking on the London Marathon to raise awareness of a rare muscle-wasting condition called myositis.

Jenny Rowlinson is running the famous 26.2-mile course on Sunday 21 April while pushing her father David in a wheelchair.

He was diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2012.

Jenny jokes her father had little choice but to take part: "It was 'Dad, we are doing this' and he said 'ok'. He was excited but the logistics are scary, once we get to the start line it will be fine.

"It is about making a memory, it is something that Dad wouldn't have been able to do, it's not something we would've been able to do as a family, so I am hoping we will get that experience for everyone."

M yositis is an autoimmune disease which gradually wears down muscles and can cause prolonged fatigue and weakness.

There is currently no cure but treatment may help with the symptoms.

David says the race will be his first marathon: "I never ran one and I obviously never will now but it will be a fantastic thing to do."

The duo are raising money for research into myositis and Jenny believes the end of the race will be particularly poignant.

She says: "The more I think about running down the Mall to the finish, even now I could cry at how emotional it will be. I am really looking forward to it."

