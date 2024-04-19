Maya Le Tissier will continue her time with Manchester United Women after signing a contract extension.

The Guernsey-born defender has been with United since the summer of 2022, where she impressed on her debut by scoring a brace against Reading F.C. Women.

Maya has made 59 appearances for the club, scoring three goals in that time and helping the team finish second in the 2022/23 season.

She said: “I’m really happy to sign a contract extension with this great club and look forward to ending the season strong while continuing to build for the future.

"I’m excited for many more winning moments together.”

Maya started her footballing career in Guernsey, playing football from the age of four for the local boys' club St Martins A.C.

As Guernsey had no girls' teams, she played county football for Hampshire twice a month from the age of 13, before joining the academy at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018.

After four years with Brighton, making 58 appearances, she signed for Manchester United Women.

She's most recently helped make club history after Manchester secured a second consecutive FA Cup final spot by beating Chelsea last Sunday.

Manchester United Women's head coach Marc Skinner commented: “Maya has become a real fixture of our team.

"For her to be playing every single minute like she has, is a testament to her.

“We look forward to working with her for many winning years to come.”

