A Guernsey animal rescue charity says it has received multiple reports of a stray peacock.

The colourful bird has been spotted in and around the island's Equestrian Centre in St Sampsons.

GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne says: "Team members have been to the area but as it is a healthy bird they have been unable to catch it.

"We are currently trying to find the owner of this bird as it has caused a number of issues."

The charity adds it is not one of the flock local to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GSPCA on 01481 257261 or email admin@gspca.org.gg

