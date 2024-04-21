People in Jersey are being asked their opinions on the future of the former Seaside Café at Gréve de Lecq.

The public consultation hopes to clarify what islanders want to see at the site and surrounding areas.

The site was purchased by the States and then donated to the National Trust for Jersey earlier in the year.

At the time, the government said that the National Trust must use the site for environmental, cultural, and social benefit to the public.

In a statement, the National Trust for Jersey said: "The site now belongs to the people of Jersey, a really important milestone which recognises that Jersey's coastline, breaches and public amenities are spaces that should be protected for the enjoyment of everyone forever.

"The survey is the first stage of what the Trust hopes will be an informative and collaborative process over the coming months ... and will help inform key elements of the Trust's plans".