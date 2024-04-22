Corbière Lighthouse is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Jersey's lighthouse will reach its 150th anniversary on Wednesday 24th April.

In celebration, the lighthouse has received a fresh coat of paint, with several events to take place.

On Saturday 20 April, preparations began as the lighthouse was floodlit with gold light. This will continue until Sunday 28 April.

The Lieutenant Governor, Vice Admiral Jeremy Kyd, will officially unveil a plaque today (Monday 19 April) at the lighthouse's base.

And a 3D scan of the inside of the tower will be uploaded online so anyone can virtually visit the lighthouse.

The lighthouse tower is 19m (62 ft) high and the lamp stands 36m (119 ft) above high-water spring tides. The beam has a reach of 25km. Credit: ITV Channel

Ports of Jersey’s CEO, Matt Thomas, said: “It’s an honour for Ports of Jersey to be entrusted with the care of one of Jersey’s most photographed landmarks.

"Corbière Lighthouse marks hazards for seafarers on the south and west coasts, both as a painted day mark and a night-time warning light."

"We look forward to celebrating this special birthday with islanders.”

Corbière Lighthouse: Key Dates 🔨 1873: First Construction A lighthouse was planned to allow ships to plot safe routes in Jersey's waters, as the area was known for shipwrecks.

The lighthouse tower was built to be 19m (62 ft) high and the lamp stands 36m (119 ft) above high-water spring tides.

It was the first lighthouse in the British Isles to be built of concrete, constructed by Imrie Bell to the designs of civil engineer Sir John Coode. Back to top 💡 1874: First lighting Corbière was first lit on 24 April 1874.

The beam can stretch 25 km and was fully automated in 1976.

Four keepers were tasked with working two-day shifts to keep the lighthouse in operation. Back to top 🇩🇪 1939-1945 Under German Occupation On 4 September 1939, the light was dimmed and then extinguished in June 1940 during the Second World War.

The German military re-purposed light railways running between La Corbière and Saint Aubin to supply coastal fortifications.

Clockwork mechanisms were also installed in the lighthouse.

The lighthouse was relit following the War on 19 May 1945. Back to top ⛑️ 1946: Peter Edwin Larbalestier plaque On 28 May 1946, a visitor was cut off at the lighthouse due to the incoming tide.

Assistnat keeper of the lighthouse, Peter Edwin Larbalestier, attempted to rescue the man but died in the attempt.

A plaque on the causeway commemorates Peter. Back to top 🛳️ 1995: Rescue from the Saint-Malo On Monday 17 April 1995, a French catamaran named Saint-Malo was struck by a rock known as La Frouquie 900 metres north of the lighthouse.

Emergency services were called and all 307 passengers were saved from the partially-sunken vessel.

In April 1997, a monument was sculpted by Derek Tristram and placed on the headland overlooking the lighthouse to commemorate the rescue. Back to top 🔦 2019: Upgrades In October 2019, Specialised contractors removed hazardous materials such from the site, such as mecury and asbestos.

The optic was upgraded, and an LED light replaced the old electric lamp.

The lighthouse was also fully automated in 1974. Back to top

