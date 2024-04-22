Two new aircraft are joining the 2024 Guernsey Air Display.

O ne of the most historic fighter aircraft to have survived the Second World War, the Hawker Hurricane Mk1 R4118, will perform as well as the French Military's Mustang X-Ray/PC-21 team which is rarely seen outside France.

Flying Display Director Barry Neal says: " The Mustang X-Ray/PC-21 team is a real coup for Guernsey and we have been working hard with their team to ensure all the correct paperwork is in place."

The group is not accredited in the UK so will have to carry out what is called a 'validation flight' the day before the display to get the go-ahead for the main event.

The Red Arrows are set to take part again in their 60th year of performances, with officials changing the Air Display date from September to June to accommodate the team's busy schedule.

Organiser Natalie Davidson says: "It was decided to move the date, as we did in 2019, as the Red Arrows are such an important part of the display."

The Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Team Raven, Navy Wings Harvard, The Titans, and Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts will also be on the display circuit.

There will be the chance to see some of the pilots and aircraft on Wednesday 12 June at Guernsey Airport.

The island's Air Display is scheduled for Thursday 13 June.

