ITV Channel reporter Tim Backshall speaks to one mother who says she was scammed by alleged "serial fraudster" David Greaves

A Jersey mother who claims she lost thousands of pounds to a man described by police as a "serial fraudster" says her experience has left her feeling "extremely distressed".

David Greaves, 41, is wanted by the States of Jersey Police for alleged "numerous frauds" committed against local businesses and people over three years.

The mother spoke to ITV News anonymously and says she paid Greaves £3,000 to rent a flat he owned in St Helier, which she later found out was a scam.

She recalls the moment: "A week before I moved in the police called me and asked if I had tried to rent a flat in Grands Vaux, to which I said yes.

"They asked me to go to the police station and told me it was fraud.

"I didn't know what to say. I was extremely distressed because I have two children. I felt terrible, it was just really horrible."

Greaves left the island in 2019 whilst on bail for fraud offences and officers believe he may be living in Europe after potential sightings in Amsterdam and Tenerife.

Five years later after exhausting all lines of enquiry, the police are appealing for the public's help to find him.

Detective Constable Faith Shalamon, Financial Investigator of States of Jersey Police says: "If anyone knows where Mr Greaves may be, I do know at the time that he was living in Jersey he had a large social network, there may be somebody out there who knows where he is currently living."

St Brelades Bay Hotel, where Greaves once worked, is cooperating closely with police in the search for him.

