ITV Channel reporter Emma Volney has been hearing about how drivers deal with the parking problem in St Helier

Drivers and businesses are calling for more to be done about parking in Jersey.

It comes as figures reveal there are more vehicles than people on the island and nearly a quarter of St Helier residents still drive to work in town, despite living nearby.

To tackle the problem, Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan is working on setting up a park-and-ride scheme.

Drivers say they are trying to find parking spaces in St Helier an hour before they start their working day.

One says: "You used to be able to park in Green Street up until about nine in the morning but now you'll be lucky if you get a space by 8:45am and all the other long-stay car parks are usually full now, apart from Pier Road."

Another adds that public transport is not an option for them: "I live in Gorey, I could get a bus but it takes a longer time and it's less convenient if I have to pop out."

Neila Frango, a flower shop manager, says the problem is having a knock-on effect on her business.

She explains: "We have a driver who comes around to park, he can't find parking, then he has to go all the way around town which takes him forever to come back because of all the road closures as well. It is just to load up and it's just a nightmare."

However, climate campaigner Nigel Jones says people should stop relying on driving.

He says: "People just assume that they have to get in a car and drive. People will have to learn that we're not made of candy sticks, we won't melt if you go out in the rain and it's not really that cold if you put your big coat on and get walking."

Constable Jehan says it is important not to restrict islanders: "It's around convenience, it's about giving people choices and options. I don't think you can take away ownership of cars from people.

"We need to make it easier for people to use the hopper bus and there is going to be some exciting news on that in a couple of weeks.

"I'm working with the Constable of St Helier. We're looking to identify sites on the outskirts of St Helier to provide additional parking.

"Whilst we want to encourage people to use bikes and buses, it's also important that we provide sufficient parking."

