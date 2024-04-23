Guernsey Airport had to close for two hours this evening (Tuesday 23 April) when an aircraft leased by Aurigny experienced a 'landing incident' on arrival.

The states-owned airline say the plane, a De Havilland Canada Dash 8, owned by the private company Luxwing, came to a standstill within the safety area at the west end of the runway at around 6:40pm (local time).

There were 63 passengers and four crew members on board flight the GR609 flight from Gatwick to Guernsey.

Emergency services from across the island were called to the airport, but were stood down while still on route.

The Airport Fire Service did attend the aircraft.

A spokesperson for Aurigny said: "No passengers or crew members were injured and the aircraft sustained no significant damage."

"Following the landing, the emergency response centre was activated in line with standard safety protocols and airport firefighters were present at the scene.

"Passengers were bussed to the terminal at 7:40pm."

Following the incident, the last outbound Southampton flight and its return was cancelled.