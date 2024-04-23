Play Brightcove video

Watch as the water shoots 20 feet up into the air

Some residents and businesses in St Helier are being urged to avoid using dishwashers and washing machines as Jersey Water deals with a burst water main.

It happened in Kensington Place this morning (Tuesday 23 April) with water shooting 20 feet up into the air.

The company says: "Big bursts like this are relatively rare. We're still working hard to repair it and limit the impact on supply to properties in the area. It's a tricky one but we should have it fixed soon."

Nearby places may experience discoloured water or low pressure.

If the colour is different, customers should flush through the system by running a kitchen or bathroom tap until it returns to normal.

Those affected can call Jersey Water for support and advice on 01534 707300.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...