ITV News Channel's Emma Volney reports on a history-making woman and her pooch

A woman in Jersey has made history as the first person to be sworn in at Jersey's Royal Court alongside a dog.

Julie Daly-Wallman was given special permission to be sworn in as a Jersey Roads inspector with her furry friend by her side.

Julie was diagnosed with autism when she was 48 - and having her dog Buttons by her side keeps her calm whenever she is feeling anxious.

Buttons, aged 14, has become the first dog to be allowed into the Royal Court, where animals are usually banned.

