Corbière Lighthouse to be floodlit in white to remember Ann Robins

Corbière Lighthouse will be floodlit in white on Thursday 2 May to mark the funeral of Ann Robins at the request of her family.

Ms Robins died in a car accident at Corbière earlier this month.

Ports of Jersey has also announced that it will continue to illuminate the iconic landmark for a further fortnight following the popularity of its golden glow, in honour of its 150th anniversary.

This extension will see the lighthouse lit for both Liberation Day and National Fishing Remembrance Day.

Harbour Master Captain Bill Sadler says: "We have been delighted and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to this celebration of the 150th anniversary of the lighthouse.

"The area has been very popular in the evenings and I have seen some amazing photos. I hope this extension will offer more time for people to view the sight in person."

