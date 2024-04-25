Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Alex Spiceley reflects on Jersey government's new vision for inclusive learning

Jersey's government admits there are gaps in providing education that meets every child's needs.

One mother Kate Wyatt says she has first-hand experience of the current system not working for her four children with autism.

She explains: "We've had an incredibly bumpy journey with our children, they haven't been prepared for the next steps of their life, so it is hugely important because the impact of school has such an impact on us as a family."

A new government vision for inclusive learning has been unveiled to parents and children but it is expected to take a decade to achieve fully.

Jersey's Education Minister Rob Ward says: "That's a reality and I think it's important that we spell that out. You can't make the changes overnight to be as inclusive as we want to be but we can at least start that journey and try to go as quickly as possible."

Kate, along with more than 1,000 other parents and children, were able to share their views and shape the vision, which includes improvements in policy, funding, facilities and the island's workforce.

The government's five-year plan for inclusive education says it wants all children and young people to be able to say the following:

I feel welcome and safe

I feel valued and respected

I am treated fairly

I feel like I belong

I feel listened to

