A Jersey man has found a Second World War anti-tank shell whilst out walking.

Mike Beaugeard discovered the ammunition close to a footpath on a grass verge in the Egypt area of Trinity.

It appeared to still be live and has since been taken away and destroyed by the bomb disposal team.

It is not unusual for unexploded ordinance to be found in the Channel Islands due to its Occupation by Nazi forces during the Second World War.

Jersey's police station was evacuated last November after someone brought an old mortar and unexploded grenade in to report them.

It led officials to urge the public not to touch something that may be an old explosive device such as a bomb, shell or mortar.

Instead, Jersey Police should be called immediately on 01534 612612.

A notice on the government website adds: "Leave the item where it is. Even if it looks old and rusty, it may still contain explosives and is therefore potentially dangerous."

