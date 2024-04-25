Weekender Jersey has announced this year's headliners and a new venue for 2024.

Organisers of the popular annual music festival confirmed on social media that the event will be held at People's Park in St Helier on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September.

Acts include Scottish rock band Texas and singer-songwriter Tom Grennan.

Weekender was previously held at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity where thousands of music fans turned up to watch stars such as Stereophonics, Raye, Rita Ora and Bastille.

Priority tickets go on sale at 7am on Friday 26 April with any remaining offered on general release from 7pm on Sunday 28 April.

