Jersey's The Battle of Flowers festival has revealed its first headliner for 2024 and has teased an "internationally acclaimed musical artist" to perform on Sunday 11 August.

Eurovision singer Sam Ryder and his band will perform as the finale to the Battle's Grand Day Parade.

Ryder is also set to join islanders by taking part in this year's parade.

In 2022, Ryder sang the UK entry in the Eurovision Song Contest where he came second with his song 'Space Man'.

He made it to number two on the charts with his Christmas song, 'You're Christmas to Me'.

Adam Flynn, event director of the Jersey Battle of Flowers, said: "Sam’s incredible singing voice matched with a loveable personality shot him into the topflight of the music industry and across social media with over 40 million followers.

"He’s a perfect fit for us will add an exciting new dimension to our offer, and will help boost Battle’s international profile.”

Along with Ryder, another "international musical artist" has been teased to be performing at the Battle on Sunday 11 August in Lower Park.

The confirmed lineup so far welcomes: Ruby Rouge, DJ Mel, The Les Quennevais School Steel Drum Band, the Bloco Fogo Samba Band, and Flagz.

Notting Hill Carnival Mas Band will be making a return and islanders have the chance to join in and dance with the group.

For the first time in a generation, all 12 of the parishes will be represented in the summer's parades.

Russell Labey, chairman of Jersey Battle of Flowers, said this year's festival will be one to remember: “Having all 12 parishes participate is a long-held ambition and with a little help and support for our returning parishes from Battle Command, it looks like we’ve made it!

"Now everyone will have a float to get behind and cheer for on the day, in what will be the biggest parade in recent memory.”

