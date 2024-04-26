Jersey's inflation figure has dropped to 5.7% bringing it in line with Guernsey's rate of 5.8% which was announced earlier this week.

Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Elaine Miller says: "We are looking to keep increases as low as possible."

The cost of housing and mortgage rates are thought to be why the islands rates remain higher than the United Kingdom, which is 3.2%.

Notably, housing costs in Jersey have risen to 11% over the last 12 months to March 2024.

Food prices have increased by 3.7% over the last year, a lower increase than in previous years.

Alcohol has become 5.4% more expensive, which bar manager Damian Murgatroyd believes is too costly: "No one can afford it. A lot of mates, for example, just do not go out anymore.

"We used to go out all the time, and watch the football but now it costs an arm and a leg and no one wants to pay those prices."

Leisure services have increased by 9.4%, household services costs increased by 5.1%, and tobacco prices increased by 12.2% over the twelve months to March 2024.

To tackle the problem, the Government says it is working on schemes such as increasing the minimum wage, reducing GP costs and a new housing law to protect tenants from large rent increases.

Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Elaine Miller says: "We can't control interest rates coming out of the UK, we can't control some of the food costs coming out of the UK but we are looking to keep costs that we control.

"For example, government fees, charges and duties. We are looking to keep increases as low as possible or zero or low as we can."

Similarly to Jersey, the high price of food and housing is thought to be the reason why the figures in Guernsey remain higher than the UK's rate of 3.2%.However, inflation is slowing down, with the island's latest figure down 2.5% compared to 2023.

