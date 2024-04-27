The cost of parking in Jersey is set to rise by around 7%.

The new charges will come into effect from 1 May.

This means a single unit pay card will increase from 97p to £1.04.

Monthly season tickets will also rise to £167. The Government has said that the income will be used to fund repairs and maintenance and that Jersey remains one of the cheapest places for parking in the British Isles.

Andy Jehan, the Minister for Infrastructure has said the charges would also apply at the new Charles Street Car Park between 08:00 and 22:00 as part of a trial to help ensure the car park has capacity.