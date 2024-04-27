Breaking News
St Helier road cordoned off by police and firefighters
A St Helier road has been cordoned off by police and firefighters dealing with an incident near Colomberie.
Crews have been at the scene on Don Road since tonight (27 April) responding to the incident, which appears to be in a residential building.
All three emergency services are in attendance and police on the ground are asking people to keep away from the immediate area.
More details to follow.
