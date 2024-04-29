Infrastructure Minister wants to delist parts of former St Saviour's Hospital

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney speaks to Constable Andy Jehan to find out his plans

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has told ITV News he wants to look at delisting parts of the former St Saviour's mental health hospital.

Constable Andy Jehan is proposing to keep the façade, but delist other parts that are making the building harder to redevelop.

He said: "I don't think many people have happy memories from this building, but it's an asset of the island and we need to make sure we make the best use of this asset. My personal view is I would knock it all down.

"If you look at this site as a whole, it's absolutely massive. Whether we use it for affordable homes and or health is under discussion, but we've just got to get on and find a solution.

"We need to make it work for us and if that means delisting part of it, then I very much support that. "

Constable Jehan is also looking to sell government buildings that are no longer viable to keep.

He explained: "We need to look at not only buildings, but also land. We've got some land that becomes a liability for us as a government, but we should also be looking at acquiring land that would be an asset for the island.

"We need to think more strategically about our assets as a whole and what we should be purchasing and what we should be letting go".

The government currently owns 867 sites, around a quarter of which have "major defects", according to the 2023 State of the Estate report.

The budget for maintaining buildings has also fallen in real terms by around £5m over the past decade.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...