Jersey's first daytime disco for people over 30 has been hailed a success.

More than 500 islanders attended the event which organisers say sold out within two weeks.

The event was held in the St Helier venue Vittoria, within the Liberty Wharf Shopping Centre.

Laura Rosse, the day disco organiser said: "People are excited by an event like this.

"It finishes at eight o'clock so it's great for people with children who don't want to stay out late at night.

"We will be putting these events on every 6 weeks."

"I think it will bring a lot more business around this area. A lot of people have gone out for lunch at 1 o'clock and then have gone to the event afterward."

More than 500 islanders attended the event. Credit: ITV News Channel

Martin Sayers, the nightclub owner said, "It is wonderful seeing all these people coming back and re-living their youth."

Organisers are also putting on similar events in Guernsey, with the first event set to be held at club Canvas in the beginning of June.