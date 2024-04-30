A team of young dancers in Jersey have qualified for one of the biggest competitions in the world.

Mini Madness will compete in the Dance World Cup finals which will be held in Prague in June.

However, they are now facing a major challenge to fund their travel expenses.

Their coaches say because dance isn't recognised as a sport by the States of Jersey, the team doesn't have access to grants or government funding to pay the high travel costs.

Dance teacher Kerrie Hudson said: "[Mini Madness] all come from different backgrounds and some just don't have the funds needed to go.

"This is the third year now that they've qualified and the last three years we have said no to them."

"They've been doing so much fundraising. Unfortunately, it just isn't enough to get them to Prague." - Kerrie Hudson Credit: ITV Channel

Dance teacher Laura Lloyd said it would mean so much for the troupe to represent Jersey on a national stage.

She explained: "They've been working so hard - to go and experience it would just be out of this world for them.

"They're the little rising stars."

The Jersey government has been contacted for comment.