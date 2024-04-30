Play Brightcove video

Watch as the seal pups are released. Footage courtesy of BDLMR Channel Islands

Four rescued seal pups have been safely returned to their home waters in Jersey by Guernsey's GSPCA.

Didier, Maya, Faulkner and Jem were all released by the animal rescue charity at Anne Port Beach on Sunday 28 April following months of care.

They were assisted by the local branch of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) group and Condor Ferries who arranged free transport from Guernsey to Jersey.

GSPCA's Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George, says: " The seals had all doubled, tripled or even quadrupled their rescue weight so were very ready to be released."

BDMLR Coordinator Donna de Gruchy adds: "We are overjoyed to witness them going back again to the wild, especially Jem and Didier whose prognosis was not good at all.

"We kept the beach closed for another 36 hours afterwards and three seals stayed until dark.

"We suspect that was Didier, Maya and Jem, and that Faulkner was the seal seen heading west on Sunday morning in St Aubin's Bay. One came back Sunday morning, only to pop in quickly."

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne says this has been the charity's busiest-ever season for rescued seal pups, with other animals also affected by this winter's bad weather.

He adds: "We have never had 10 at one time before - Valentine, Dolly, Doyle, Grinch, Baby Shark, Ghost and Barnacle Bill the loggerhead turtle are just seven of the casualties due to the storms."

