Gas bills are set to go up again across the Channel Islands after Islands Energy Group announced it would increase its standing charge.

From Tuesday 14 May, all domestic and business customers of Guernsey Energy and Island Energy will see 10% added to the daily cost for accessing the mains network.

It is paid by everyone, regardless of how much gas they use and means the average household will need to shell out around £14 extra a year.

The group's Chief Executive, Jo Cox, said: "The standing charge increase reflects inflationary pressures which have seen our costs rise in supplying gas to homes and businesses.

"We continue to invest in our network, infrastructure, and research into renewable and low-carbon gas to deliver our net-zero targets."

The standing charge was last reviewed in 2020 but the price of a gas unit rose by 8% and 12% in Guernsey and Jersey respectively at the end of January.

Anyone who is struggling to pay their bills is asked to get in touch with the gas company's customer service team.

