Play Brightcove video

Sebastian explains why he started picking up litter on the way to school

A young boy from Jersey is using his morning walk into school to pick up litter with his father.

Sebastian Fisher, 6, had noticed there was a lot of rubbish on the roads and wanted to do something about it.

He says it makes him "feel really happy, excited and all warm and fuzzy".

Sebastian's father Gregory says his son has always had a keen interest in nature programmes and wildlife.

On his walk into school, Sebastian finds discarded beer cans, pizza boxes and pieces of plastic. Credit: ITV Channel

Sebastian's passion has also been encouraged at his school in Grouville where pupils learn more about what they can do to help the environment.

Headteacher Nichola Turner says: "We've had various initiatives over the years where the children are encouraged to think about how they can make a difference.

"It's just great that Sebastian is making these choices for himself and being the best that he can be."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...